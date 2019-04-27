A phenomenal father, protective husband and cherished friend, Lonnie Hitt, passed away April 2nd at the age of 69, surrounded by those he loved. To call Lonnie a blue collar working machine would be an understatement. He couldn't sit still for more than 2 minutes.

Born in Idaho the son of Ed and Sarah Hitt moved to Stockton with his family, graduated from Lincoln High School, and became a general contractor. For 38 years he worked alongside his best friend Ron Dos Reis with RDR Construction. He also built a ranch in Morada alongside his beloved wife of 45 years, Jeannie Hitt (Lucido), who always says "Lonnie gave me roots and wings."

Together they raised and raced thoroughbred horses, teaching their children the value of hard work, respect, and fight for those you love. Lonnie is survived by and will forever be remembered by Jeannie; their 2 children Jason Hitt and Brandi Poe (Chris); his mother Sarah; sister Kelly Sandstrom (Erik) and Connie Williams (Steve); granddaughter Khaleesi; along with countless friends who were blessed to know a true cowboy with an infectious laugh and a huge heart. He was preceded in death by his father Ed; and his brother, Benny Hitt. A special thanks to Ron Dos Reis, family and friends for their continued love and generosity.

A Celebration of Life to follow. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to hospice at www.hospiceheart.org.