Loren Ivan Schmier, 79, loving husband, devoted father and true friend to so many, passed on May 31, 2020. He will always be remembered for his passionate commitment to family, his undying loyalty to friendships and his quick wit and wildly fun sense of humor.

Born in Loveland, Colorado on May 26, 1941, Loren and his family moved to Galt, California around the age of ten. He graduated from Galt High School in 1960 and then enlisted in the United States Air Force. While stationed in Denver he met the love of his life, Judith and they married in 1962.

After managing several Denny's Restaurants in California and Colorado, Loren brought his family back to Galt in 1975. Being in the food service business all of his life, he finally retired as a kitchen supervisor for the California Department of Corrections.

Loren loved coaching for his children's baseball and softball teams, camping with family and friends, barbecues, and playing card games. He also cherished taking road trips around the country to visit family.

Loren is survived by his wife, Judith Schmier of Galt; son, Steven (Darlene) Schmier of Galt; son, Timothy (Sylvia) Schmier of Ripon; daughter, Lorna (Kevin) Miller of Elk Grove; his three grandchildren, Pamela, Sabrina, and Ross; and two great grandchildren, Jayden and Oden.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for later in the year, details of which remain pending given COVID-19 restrictions.



