|
|
Loretta "Rhett" Moore Simmons, age 60, passed away on November 19, 2019. She was born in Lodi and graduated from Lodi High in 1977, and was the president of her Senior Class. She was an active member of Lodi Avenue Baptist Church. She attended San Diego State University and was also an active member of College Avenue Baptist Church. She went on a mission trip to Europe and worked in a refugee camp in Austria.
She pursued a career in closed captioning and owned West Coast Captioning for over 25 years. She captioned for well known people, such as Billy Graham, Margaret Thatcher, Winnie Mandela, Michelle Obama, Al Gore, Maya Angelou and Elton John. Much of her work was for the state and local governments, universities, community colleges and high schools. She volunteered her time and captioning services for various non-profit organizations.
Loretta loved spending time with family and traveling. She visited many European countries, China and Africa. She also liked going to concerts. Chris Isaak was her all-time favorite.
Loretta is survived by her beloved daughter, Alison Simmons, the light of her life; mother, Frances (Oneta) Moore; sister, Debbie Rowe; brother, Tom (Laura) Moore; niece, Kelly (Jami) Richmond-Moore; nephews, Aaron (Sierra) Moore; Patrick Rowe; great niece, Haley Richmond-Moore; great nephews, Kellen Richond-Moore, Caleb and Conner Moore. She was preceded in death by her father Haskell (Hack) Moore and nephew, Ben Moore.
Loretta was so loved and will be dearly missed by her family, friends and colleagues. A date has not been set for a Celebration of Life service.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Dec. 17 to Dec. 23, 2019