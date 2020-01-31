|
On Saturday January 25, 2020, at the age of 85, Loretta Florence Royer, passed away peacefully in her Lodi home with her family. She was born on December 7, 1934, in Oakland, CA, to the late Joseph and Angelina Sylvester. Her family moved to the Roseville area when she was eleven. Loretta graduated from Roseville High School, and California State University, Sacramento, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in education. She taught third grade and retired after twenty-six years with the Roseville Unified School District.
While raising her daughters, she obtained her college degree and teaching credentials, passing on her commitment and dedication to higher-level education. She was extremely proud of her three daughters who all obtained engineering degrees.
Loretta will be remembered as hard-working, kind-hearted, fun-loving, enjoying music and art. She sang in various choirs, played several instruments; including the accordion, guitar, violin, and her baby grand piano. In addition to her musical talents, she was also a very talented artist and thoroughly enjoyed painting in oils, watercolors, and acrylic based paint.
Loretta enjoyed playing tennis, golf, and bocce ball with her loving husband, Ken. She, as did her husband, especially enjoyed being outdoors and made frequent trips to their Tahoe Donner cabin, where the family gathered to swim, play tennis, and downhill ski in the winter.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years, Kenneth Francis Royer; and granddaughter, Maegan Harden. Loretta is survived by her three daughters, Lorene Harden (Pat), Paula Fernandez (Marsial), and Elaine Lang (Mike); grandchildren, Max Wagner (Brooke), Joseph and Chris Fernandez, Allison Brannam, and Natalie Scott (Brandon), and great grandchildren, Emerson Wagner, and Preston, Rylan, and Kira Scott.
The family is forever grateful for her home care providers who loved and cared for her. Also, a special thank you to the Hospice of San Joaquin.
Services will be held at the Lodi Cherokee Memorial Park Evergreen Chapel on Saturday February 1, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Donations may be made to Hospice of San Joaquin, St. Paul Lutheran Church, or a .
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6, 2020