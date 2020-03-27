Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Goertzen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine M Goertzen


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine M Goertzen Obituary
Lorraine M. Goertzen, of Lodi, passed away on March 22, 2020.  Lorraine was born in Holt, Missouri on October 4, 1922, to John and Lucy Field.  Lorraine was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, devoting all her time to making sure her family was well taken care of. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, gardening and spending time with her family.  She was a lifelong member of Bethel Open Bible church.  She is survived by brothers James (Lynda) Field and Richard (Linda) Field; grandchildren, Julie (Henry) Lee, Laura (Robert) Alvis, Valarie (Donavan) McKay and numerous great grandchildren, a great-great grandchild plus numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Harry Goertzen; son Stephen Goertzen; brothers Thomas Field, Marshall Field, Paul Field, John Field Jr; and sister Clara Field. In light of the Covid-19 outbreak, there will be no public service at this time.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Mar. 27 to Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -