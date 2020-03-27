|
|
Lorraine M. Goertzen, of Lodi, passed away on March 22, 2020. Lorraine was born in Holt, Missouri on October 4, 1922, to John and Lucy Field. Lorraine was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, devoting all her time to making sure her family was well taken care of. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, gardening and spending time with her family. She was a lifelong member of Bethel Open Bible church. She is survived by brothers James (Lynda) Field and Richard (Linda) Field; grandchildren, Julie (Henry) Lee, Laura (Robert) Alvis, Valarie (Donavan) McKay and numerous great grandchildren, a great-great grandchild plus numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Harry Goertzen; son Stephen Goertzen; brothers Thomas Field, Marshall Field, Paul Field, John Field Jr; and sister Clara Field. In light of the Covid-19 outbreak, there will be no public service at this time.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Mar. 27 to Apr. 3, 2020