Louis Burton 'Biff' Dearman Jr.
1954 - 2020
On Tuesday, October 20, 2020, Louis Burton "Biff" Dearman Jr., loving husband and father of four children, passed away at the age of 66.
Biff was born in September 1954 in Oceanside, CA. He received his Bachelor's degree From Brigham Young University in Provo, and he worked in security for many years before establishing his own small business, Front Office Staff Inc. As a resident of Lodi for 19 years, he was an active member of the Lodi business community.
Biff was an avid storyteller and made friends wherever he went. He had a special talent for making people feel loved. He showed that love not only by word but by his unfailing service to offer support and aid where and when help was needed. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many different capacities, including Bishop of the Lodi 3rd ward.
Biff was preceded in death by his father, Louis, and his mother, Vernie.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Karen, his four children, Jamie, Jason (Shaunika), Taunya (Oscar), and Sean, grandchildren, Samantha, Alexander, Allison, and Jake, his sister Patti, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Private interment took place on October 24. A memorial service for family and close friends will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 731 N. Ham Lane, Lodi on Saturday, October 31, at 10:00 am.

Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
October 27, 2020
Biff and I were in the same class in high school. One of the sweetest guys in the school too. My sincere condolences to his family. Heaven has gained a new Angel. R.I.P. Biff
Suzanne DeFoor
Classmate
