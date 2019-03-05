Lourenco (Larry) Silveira was born December 17, 1946 in Calheta, Sao Jorge, Azores. He passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 in Lodi, California at the age of 72 after a long battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis. He worked at Lammersville Unified School District as Director of Transportation and Maintenance before retiring in 2008. He came to the United States in 1962 and met the love of his life Gloria Silveira. They married in 1969 and had 4 children, Larry (Jeanette) Silveira of Lodi, Lee (Michael) Silveira-Spier of Nipomo, Louie (Julie) Silveira of Stockton, and Lauree (Larry) Silveira-Nelson of Lodi and 8 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fernando and Clementina Silveira, siblings Helder Silveira and Fernanda Silveira. Survived by siblings, Fernando "Antelmo" (Lisete) Silveira of Pacific Grove, Valquiria (Sebastiao) Silveira-Faria of Gustine, and John "JJ" Silveira of Gustine and many nieces and nephews. He was a founding member of Nova Artista Acoreana of Tracy, member of PFSA and Our Lady of Fatima of Antioch and Thornton. Public viewing will be Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 11:00am-4:00pm at Lodi Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be Thursday, March 7, 2019, at St. Michael's Church in Stockton. Viewing is from 10:00am-11:00am, Mass will follow. Burial will be at Cherokee Memorial Park, Lodi. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Mar. 5 to Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary