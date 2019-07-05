Lucile Emma Meidinger Baumbach passed away suddenly on June 30, 2019. Her 84 years of life were filled with love, kindness, laughter, hard work and devotion. She was born in Fallon, Montana on March 14, 1935 and moved to Lodi as a young child with her parents Ida and Henry Meidinger and her four older sisters. She attended local schools and graduated from Lodi High in 1953, and until her death was still gathering with classmates, many who were life long friends since kindergarten.

In July of 1954, she married Donald Baumbach and remained his loving, devoted wife until his death in 2014. Several years into their marriage, they started their family with the births of their sons, Brian and Michael. Lucile adored her boys, supporting them in all activities throughout their lives and spending family vacations in Santa Cruz and Lake Tahoe to mention a few. Her family love and dedication continued with the births of her grandson, Brandon and great-grandson, Jax.

She worked for Dr. Plowman, Lodi's City Hall, Lodi Iron Works and for Reeve's Insurance Company where she remained throughout several ownership changes and retired after over 30 years, remaining close to many in her work family. Throughout her life she loved to travel, visiting from Europe to Asia and many places in between. But it was her family and friends she valued the most.

Lucile is survived by her sons, Brian and Michael (Paige), grandson Brandon (Joanne), great-grandson Jax, many nieces and nephews along with her family of cherished friends. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by sisters Alvina Glantz, Clara Schroeder, Betty Thiel, Donna Ladner, one of her beloved nieces, and her adored dog Molly. To know Lucile, was to love her, an attribute for the genuine love she gave to others. Lucile, you touched so many lives and are greatly missed.

A celebration of her life will be held at 10am, July 16th at Cherokee Memorial's Vineyard Chapel, 14165 N. Beckman Rd., Lodi, CA. A private interment will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Vinewood Church, PALS or to the . Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from July 5 to July 12, 2019