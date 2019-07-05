|
Lucile Emma Meidinger Baumbach passed away suddenly on June 30, 2019. Her 84 years of life were filled with love, kindness, laughter, hard work and devotion. She was born in Fallon, Montana on March 14, 1935 and moved to Lodi as a young child with her family, parents Ida and Henry Meidinger and her four older sisters. She attended local schools and graduated from Lodi High in 1953, and until her death was still gathering with classmates, many who were life long friends since kindergarten.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from July 5 to July 12, 2019