Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lucile Meidinger Baumbach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucile Emma Meidinger Baumbach

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucile Emma Meidinger Baumbach Obituary
Lucile Emma Meidinger Baumbach passed away suddenly on June 30, 2019. Her 84 years of life were filled with love, kindness, laughter, hard work and devotion. She was born in Fallon, Montana on March 14, 1935 and moved to Lodi as a young child with her family, parents Ida and Henry Meidinger and her four older sisters. She attended local schools and graduated from Lodi High in 1953, and until her death was still gathering with classmates, many who were life long friends since kindergarten.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from July 5 to July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.