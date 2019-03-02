Luella Mae (Zimmerman) Dietz has passed away at the age of 89 years old. Luella was born in Lehr, North Dakota. In 1948 she moved to Lodi, Ca. with her husband, Richard Dietz, of 36 years. She is proceeded in death by her husband Richard, her parents Israel and Anna Zimmerman, her siblings Ruth Wolff, Leo Zimmerman and Eugene Zimmerman. She is also proceeded by her oldest and youngest sons Glen (Candace) and Steven Dietz respectively. She is survived by her sons Michael, Kenneth and David Dietz (Teresa). Also, her grandchildren Hector and Dennis Dietz, Allison Tackett and Stanley Dietz. And 3 great grandchildren.

Luella was a home maker and worked as a food service employee for the Lodi School District for 22 years. The family took many memorable trips across the United States. Following her husbands death, Luella enjoyed group tours that took her to across the country. She also enjoyed international travel. She was fortunate to visit New Zealand, Australia, Canada, and Germany. Luella played the organ, listened to music, and read books. Nothing made her happier than to have her family sitting around her table on holidays eating, playing board games and making memories. Luella was very proud of her graduating adult school in 1970 as she was not afforded school when she was younger. She volunteered at the church and Loel Center. She was a long time member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. For the care and comfort of our mother, we thank Ashley Place, Brookdale, and Vitas Hospice.

The family is holding a private service. They ask that in lieu of flowers please donate to The at . Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Mar. 2 to Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary