Lyda Dell (Baumbach) Schimke passed away peacefully in Spokane,WA on Sunday, August 09, 2020.

Lyda was born in Sykeston, ND on December 19,1929 to Valentine and Mabel (Johnson) Baumbach. Her Family soon settled in Bowden, ND until moving on to Okanogan, WA for her father's job. Lyda's family moved once again in the early 40's settling in Lodi, CA. She attended Lodi High School where she was avidly involved in drama, music, gymnastics and sports and graduated with her class in 1948. Lyda earned an A.S. Degree in Secretarial Business from Delta College two years later. She also worked at Richmaid's, on and off, for the Hansen family in the late 40's and early 50's. Lyda married her high school sweetheart, Wesley Harold Schimke on July 23, 1950 in Lodi, CA. Lyda and Wes were married for 68 years before Wes passed away on Oct. 26, 2018. Later, during their early years, and when their daughters started school, Lyda worked nights at Lodi Memorial Hospital as a nurses aide, then as an office assistant for Dr. Chris Keszler, DDS. In time, she moved on to Office Manager for Drs. Robert Hopkins and Alan Nakanishi, Opthamology Grp. in Stockton until retirement.

Lyda is survived by her 3 daughters, Shelly (Harvey) Zinke of Spokane, WA, Candy (Russ) Breitmaier of Walla Walla, WA and Susan (Reg) Smith of Acampo, CA; 7 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, as well as, many nephews, nieces and cousins.

Lyda was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley Harold Schimke; her parents, Val and Mabel (Johnson) Baumbach; her parent-in-laws, Frederick and Katie (Fueller) Schimke; her 3 brothers, Glen Baumbach, Donald Baumbach and Jim Baumbach, whom she loved dearly.

She was a member of the Lodi Fairmont SDA Church serving in many leadership responsibilities. Her love for Jesus inspired and gave her zest for life and purpose. Lyda's smile, friendly personality and love for others was contagious. Both she and Wes enjoyed traveling worldwide, their family camping events, gardening and enjoying fun memories at their cabin with family and friends. These were special times in her life, the gatherings were cherished by her. Family, their friends, her Church, music and laughter surrounded her life positively affecting others with her inner joy and peace.

In Iieu of flowers, donations may be given to: ADRA, AWR, Lodi Academy & Lodi SDA Elem. School Worthy Student Funds & Maranatha Missions.

A viewing will be held at Cherokee Funeral Home, 831 Industrial Way, on August 28, from 1 to 4 pm. A Graveside service will be held at Cherokee Memorial Cemetery, 14165 N. Beckman Rd. in Lodi, on August 29 at 1:30 pm.

