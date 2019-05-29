Lyle George Cooper, 76, of Acampo, passed away from this world to his heavenly home on May 22, 2019. He was born in Stockton, California on July 7, 1942 to Sherman and Pauline Cooper. After graduating from Franklin High School in Stockton, Lyle served 4 years in the United States Marine Corps.

When he returned home he met and married the love of his life, Joan. In 1965 Lyle joined the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office and remained there through retirement in 1999. Since his retirement he has spent his time serving others as a Long Term Care Ombudsmen. He loved playing golf, traveling in the RV and having breakfast with his SO buddies. Lyle could fix just about anything. One of his favorite ways to spend a relaxing day was tinkering in his garage on whatever was needing repair at the time. Lyle is survived by his wife of 53 years, Joan E. Cooper, and their three children Mark Cooper (Kimberlee), Tami Root (Greg), and Karen Sayles (Andrew) and nine grandchildren. He also leaves behind his sister Sherry Williams and brother Robert Cooper (Sharon). Preceding him in passing are his parents and many aunts and uncles.?

Viewing will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 4pm – 8pm at Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home, 831 Industrial Way, Lodi, CA 95240.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday May 31, 2019 at 10:00 am at Cherokee Memorial Park, Vineyard Chapel, 14165 N Beckman Road, Lodi CA.

A reception will follow services at First Baptist Church, 267 N. Mills Avenue, Lodi, CA. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary