Lynette Bird
1951-2020
Lynette Houghton Bird, age 68, passed away surrounded by her family on July 4, 2020 at her home in Stockton, California, after a courageous battle with cancer.
?Lynette was born in San Francisco on July 7th, 1951 to Albert LeRoy Houghton and Lorena Mae (Copsey) Houghton. Lynette was the fourth of five sisters; Laura Lee Thomassen Powell, Linda Mae Grossen, Nancy Louise Rose, and Leah Ann Hansen. The family moved to Tracy, California in the fall of 1951 and then to Stockton, California in the summer of 1957. Lynette attended Lincoln Unified schools and graduated from Lincoln High School in June of 1969. After high school, Lynette left for Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, graduating in 1973 with her Bachelor's of Nursing-a degree she would use to serve many throughout her long career in the healthcare field. In August 1974, Lynette married her high school sweetheart and eternal companion, David A. Bird, in the Oakland Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They made their home in Provo, moving to Fresno in 1974, and returning to Stockton in 1981.
Lynette spent her career in service of others. She worked for Public Health in Fresno and Stockton, San Joaquin General Hospital, and for more than 25 years in the practice of Param Gill, OB/GYN. Lynette received her Nurse Practitioner's Degree from San Jose State University in 1991. Later in her career, she also acted as a health coordinator for female athletes at the University of the Pacific and a nurse for the Sacramento Mission of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Besides spending time with her family and friends, Lynette enjoyed exercising, reading, wake boarding, and traveling the world with her sweetheart. She loved serving in the community through many roles. She was a PTA parent, swim team volunteer, and a leader in the Boy Scouts of America. She was also an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and spent much of her time participating in church callings.
Lynette is the beloved mother of 4 children, Christian (Erin), Matthew (Melissa), Melissa (Nathan), and Kevin; and ten grandchildren, Rylie, Hailey, Landon, Jillian, Kylie, Joshua, Parker, Casey, Kennedy, and Andersen. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Her family is holding a private graveside service with a larger public memorial service to be held at a later date. To receive notification of the memorial service, please email: lynettebirdmemorial@gmail.com.
Collins Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Jul. 9 to Jul. 16, 2020.
