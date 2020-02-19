Home

Lynn Elizabeth Stapleton


1946 - 2020
Lynn Elizabeth Stapleton Obituary
Lynn Elizabeth Stapleton, 74, of Acampo, passed away on February 16, 2020. She was born on September 5, 1946 to James and Geraldine Mc Daniel. She loved taking care of her husband, Harold Dean, her birds, and flowers.
She is survived by her husband, Harold Dean; son, Jason (Shelly Dildey) Stapleton; daughter, Shelly (John) Highsmith; granddaughters; Katie Highsmith and Emily Highsmith; brother, Jeff (Vicki) Bercot; sister, Sandi (Ken) May; and lifelong best friend, Ginger Ponte. She was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Mc Daniel, and her parents.
A graveside service will be on Saturday, February 22, at 11am at Lodi Memorial Cemetery. There is no visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Performing Animal Welfare Society at P.O. Box 849 Galt, CA, 95632. Collins Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Feb. 19 to Feb. 25, 2020
