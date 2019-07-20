Lynn Ray Wageman, 78, of Lodi, passed away on July 11, 2019 in Sacramento surrounded by his family.

Lynn Ray was born in Lodi to Charles and Ruth Wageman on February 3, 1941. He graduated form Lodi schools. He married Lynn Diane on May 14, 1965 in lodi. He worked at Goehring Meat from 1969 to 1984, then at the family business E. F. Kludt & Sons from 1984 until he retired in 2011.

Lynn served in the U.S. Air Force from 1960 - 1964. He was also a member of the Moose International.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Lynn Diane Wageman; parents, Charles and Ruth Wageman; and his sister, Diane Truelock.

Lynn is survived by his daughter, Junelle Osterlie; son, Brian (Charlotte) Wageman; brother, Lee (Marlene) Wageman; sister, Joanne Wageman; his grandchildren Jake and Baylee Osterlie, Scott (Amanda) Henne, Crystal (Anthony) Hawkins; and his great grandchildren, Daniel, Katelynn, Riley, Briana, Skyla, Olive and Emmerson.

The burial will be private per Lynn's request.

Visitation will be at Collins Family Funeral Home in Lodi July 24th from 12pm - 8pm and July 25th from 8am - 8pm, 123 N. School St., Lodi.

The Celebration of Life will be on July 27th at the Stockton Moose Lodge from 3pm to 7pm, 9035 Davis Rd., Stockton. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations go to Moose International.