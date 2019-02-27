Mabel Laverne Deshields was born Mabel L. Fuqua, in San Louis Obispo CA, on August 29, 1933.

She went on to be with the Lord Feb. 21, 2019 at the age of 85. She lived at her current address since 1954.

Mabel was a home maker, worked at Frank's Pizza Parlor, was a teachers aid at Davis School, a cannery worker and a camp host at Morro Bay camp ground.

She loved cooking for all the events, traveling to the coast, and taking care of her grandchildren. She also enjoyed the church that she attended, where she taught Sunday School, quilting and worked at the KCJH radio station.

Her death was preceded in death by her husband Gene B. Deshields of 48 years, and her daughter Christina Louise Griffin.

She was the last of 6 children (the Fuqua's).

She is survived by her children; George Thomas Freeman, JoAnn Marie McDonnell, and Jonathan Edward Freeman, 10 grandchildren; David & Shane (McKinsey), Jonathan, Brandie, & Billy (Freeman), Allison & Christina (McDonneld),

Jason, Adam & Jonathan (Freeman), 16 great-grandchildren; Cassandra-Rose, Aiden, Mason, Lucas, Ivy, Paige, Zayden, Alexis, Aden, Elisa, Nicole, Nicholas, Ashley, Alexa, Maddie and Mia.

Mabel's viewing will be at Lodi Funeral Home on Thursday Feb. 28, from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. followed by a burial service at 5750 E. Pine St. Lodi, CA. Her funeral service will be at Christian Life Center, 9025 N. West Ln. Stockton, on Friday March 1st at 10 a.m. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Feb. 27 to Mar. 6, 2019