Former Lodi High School Mathematics teacher, Malcolm (Mac) Laurence Goodell, passed away August 28, after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was born in East Swanzey, New Hampshire on November 4, 1933, the second of six children. Times were hard in those Depression years, so he had to work from an early age. Despite their hardships, his mother, Elizabeth, made sure all her children attended school. Upon graduating from high school, he joined the Marines, eventually serving in the Korean War. Before being deployed overseas, he was stationed in Memphis, Tennessee, where he met the love of his life, Martha Ann Mason. They wrote each other every day while he was in Korea, and married shortly after he returned to the States.

Thanks to the GI Bill, Mac became the first in his family to attend college, graduating from Keene Teachers College in 1956. He taught at Troy High School for 3 years before receiving a Fellowship to attend Harvard University. Upon receiving his Masters in Education from Harvard, the family, which included four children under the age of 6, moved across the country to Lodi in 1962. He educated a generation of Lodians before retiring in 1998. Following his retirement he started a travel agency called M-and-M Travel.

While raising their children, they travelled across the country every other summer to visit family in New Hampshire and Tennessee. For the most part, they camped, exposing their children to unique and memorable historical, scenic, and cultural experiences which resonate in their lives to this day.

After their children left home, Mac and Martha continued to travel, enjoying numerous trips to Hawaii and Mexico where Mac pursued his avid interest in golf. He routinely competed in amateur tournaments, especially through the auspices of SIRS, Sons in Retirement.

A devout Christian, Mac lived a life of honor and commitment to his Lord. He was active in church life, teaching Sunday school courses and serving as church Treasurer for several years until his declining health forced him to resign. Still, he faithfully attended Temple Baptist Church every Sunday for nearly 60 years.

Goodell is survived by his wife of 67 years, Martha; daughters, Rebecca (Michael Messer) Goodell, Julie (Daniel) Torres, Michael and Jeremy (Kimberly) Goodell. He leaves behind eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Due to Covid restrictions funeral services are limited to family members only. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Lodi House.

