Malenda Kay Gross at 2:36 p.m. on May 15, 2020; Jesus took her by the hand and led her home.

Surrounded by family she passed peacefully, at home in Lodi, California after a long and courageous battle with esophageal cancer.

She was born December 2, 1960, survived by her mother, Kelcie Faye Luoma; father, Morgan Lee Luoma; and younger sisters, Gerenda Faye Wettstein, Balenda Jae Gray, and Angie Arney.

Married on March 30, 1982, survived by husband, Roy Anthony Gross; and sons, David Aaron Gross and Jonathan Nathanael Gross.

She was well loved and will be missed by all her nieces and nephews.

With a double Bachelor's Degree in Business Accounting and Business Administration which she used in her work as Church Secretary and Church Administrator, partnering with her husband pastoring over a period of 12 years.

Malenda was a talented pianist, singer, and soloist, but also loved to harmonize singing with groups, but mostly on duet with her husband Roy.

She loved and was loved by everyone she knew, never seemed to meet a stranger, and was always free with hugs, which will be dearly missed.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 30th at 9:00 a.m. at Living Word Ministries, due to covid19 restrictions the services will be livestreamed on the church's Facebook page for all of those who wish to attend. Interment at Lodi Memorial Cemetery will take place immediately following the service.

Collins Family Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store