Manuel Alfred Hughes, 76, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, after a lengthy illness.
Manuel was born on April 7, 1943 in Stockton, CA, to John and Evelyn Hughes.
Manuel graduated from Franklin High School, class of 1961. He worked for Glaser Brothers in Stockton for 13 years. He then worked in construction for 20 years hanging dry wall.
In 1968, he fell in love with Jane Weil and the two were married in 1971. They raised 3 children together, Ricky Hughes, Theresa Moreno and Michael Hughes.
His joy was hunting and fishing with family and friends. He had wonderful stories of all the adventures he had. He was a hard worker, loyal friend, loving husband, brother, father, grandfather, great grandfather and uncle, and a wonderful teacher to all.
Manuel was home, surrounded by family, when the Lord called him home. By his side, and throughout his illness, were his wife, Jane Weil Hughes; his sister, Margaret Doll; his son, Michael Hughes; his beloved daughter in law, Valerie Wells Hughes; his grandchildren, Rashelle Nuss, Mickie Nuss, Christopher Hughes and Joseph Hughes; and his two great grandsons, Hunter Nuss and Logan Nuss.
Manuel is also survived by his brother, John Hughes; daughter, Theresa Moreno and her five children; son, Ricky Hughes and his two children; as well as, nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00am at Family Restaurant and Banquet, 18690 N. Hwy 88 in Lockeford.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Jan. 14 to Jan. 20, 2020