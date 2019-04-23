Home

Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Rocha's
Service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Lodi Memorial Park
1926 - 2019
Marcella Mohr Obituary
Marcella Mohr, 92, passed away Wednesday, April 17th in Lodi. She was born in Hosmer, South Dakota to John and Martha Stacker on September 24, 1926, where she attended school and graduated from Hosmer High School. She worked at the Eureka Hospital and Koerner's Drug Store. She married Walter Mohr in Hosmer and they later moved to Lodi. She worked at Mason Hospital and retired from Lodi Community Hospital. Her hobbies were gardening, birds, and music. She enjoyed playing the piano and giving piano lessons and was a church organist for many years. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Walter Mohr and second husband Ray Heller. Survivors are her daughter, Margie Mohr and her sister and brother-in-law, Virginia and Don Anderson. There will be a service at Lodi Memorial Park on Thursday, April 25th at 1100 am. Visitation at Rocha's, Wednesday the 24th, 12-4pm.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Apr. 23 to Apr. 29, 2019
