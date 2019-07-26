|
|
Marcus A. Livengood, 37, loved and cared for by so many, passed away on July 15, 2019 in our home, while surrounded by angels, from a recurring illness.
Marcus was born in Portland, OR but spent most of his life growing up and living in Morada, CA. He attended and graduated from Tokay High School in 1999, and later graduated with a business degree from University of Phoenix. He was the youngest of 3 beloved sons.
Those who knew Marc loved his gentle soul, contagious laugh, his kind uplifting spirit, and generous heart. He loved baseball and enjoyed going to Oakland A's games with close friends and family. Those were just a few things that could be used to describe his wonderful traits.
We know Marc is in heaven with his father, Clint Livengood, Grandma and Grandpa Livengood, Grandpa Watson, cousin Jerry Livengood, and other family members who have gone on up before.
He will be tremendously missed every day and is survived by his mother, Susan Livengood; his brother, Andrew and his wife Erin; his brother, Jason; his free-spirited niece, Olivia; delightful nephew, Drew; grandmother, Joyce Watson; his loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and many great friends.
A visitation for the public will be held Friday, July 26th from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. at Lodi Funeral Home on 725 S. Fairmont in Lodi. Memorial service will be held Saturday, July 27th at 11 a.m. at Lodi Funeral Home, with a reception to follow at Vinewood Community Church, 1900 W. Vine in Lodi. A private burial will be held on a date TBD with the family in Oregon.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from July 26 to Aug. 2, 2019