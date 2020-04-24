|
|
Margaret Jane Shropshire, 88, died peacefully on March 15, 2020. She was born August 15th, 1931 in Houghton Michigan, the daughter of Fredrick James Lightfoot and Margaret Jane Travaro Lightfoot.
Margaret graduated from high school in Houghton MI.
After graduation she moved to Sacramento, CA where she met and married her husband EK (Bud) Shropshire. She then went to work for Wells Fargo Bank. They then moved to Lodi, CA where they started a family.
She began volunteering at Needham Elementary school when her children were of school age. She then became a teachers assistant and retired from the school district.
She was a member of Good Sam travel club, the Masonic Lodge ladies and Volunteer of Lodi Police Partners. Marge loved to sew and make dolls and holiday things. She loved working in her yard and being with her little dog Cali.
In addition to her parents and a brother and sister, she was predeceased by her husband, Elmer K (Bud) Shropshire (2004). She leaves behind her son, James Shropshire of Lodi, CA; and her daughter, Wendy Gray of Arizona.
Those who wish to remember Marge in a special way may make gifts in her memory to the "Animal Friends Connection Humane Society", 933 S Cherokee Lane, Lodi, CA 95240.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Apr. 24 to Apr. 30, 2020