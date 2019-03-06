Margaret Jean (Stemler) McEnerney passed away on February 27, 2019 at the age of 83. She was born on Sept. 19, 1935 in Lodi, was raised in Wilton, attended Lee School, Rhodes School and Elk Grove High School, settled in rural Galt area in 1953 where she lovingly raised her family while helping with the farming activities especially during spring planting, fall harvest, running for parts all the while tending the books and raising four children. Upon semi-retirement Margaret moved to Volcano 1986 but found herself commuting back to Galt most days to tend to family members or volunteer. After a couple of years of almost daily commutes in 1990 she returned to living in Galt full time.

Margaret was a member of the Arcohe Mother's Club, Herald 4-H, Herald Fire Department Women's Squad, Sacramento County election board member, driver for American Cancer Society and Meals on Wheels, member of Daughters of Isabella and Galt Historical Society.

She was a great cook, baker and accomplished seamstress, loved to prepare large feasts for the extended family often 40+ for Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Always a willing volunteer for any group or individual in need.

Margaret is survived by her daughter Linda, sons Gary, William, and Patrick; grandchildren: Tiffany (Nathan), Eric (Cristina), Ashley, Amber (Ryan), Kelly, Kristen, Candice, David, Tom, and Charlie; great grandchildren: Robert, Libby, and Donald. She is also survived by many special nieces and nephews who fondly referred to her as Aunt Mogie . She is preceded in death by parents Anna and George Stemler, and her siblings, Betty, Charlie, and Ray; and granddaughter Kendra.

Catholic funeral mass will take place Thursday, March 7 at 11 a.m. at St. Christopher's Catholic Church, 950 South Lincoln Way, Galt, California 95632. The committal: will be at Galt Cemetery, 14180 Joy Drive, Galt, California 95632 immediately following funeral mass.

Please join us for a Memorial gathering after graveside service at Moose Lodge 634, 3824 East Woodbridge Road, Acampo, CA 95220

In memory of our mom we ask that you do or say something kind to someone or a donation to Hospice of San Joaquin would be appreciated. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Mar. 6 to Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary