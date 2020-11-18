1/1
Margarita G. Perez
1937 - 2020
Margarita G. Perez passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at her home in Lodi after a lengthy illness resulting from a fall.  Margarita was born in Granjeno, TX on November 2, 1937 to Francisca Guzman and Napoleon Garza.
Margarita left school at a young age to help her family by working different crops in different states including Idaho where she met and fell in love with her future husband, Antonio C. Perez. 
After marrying Antonio, in their home state of Texas, they moved to California where Margarita worked most of her life as a laborer, working part-time & seasonal jobs in the fields and for numerous companies including Arbor Place, Dole Fresh Fruits & retiring from TriValley Growers.
Margarita enjoyed visits from her grandchildren & great-grandchildren "en ratitos". Her hobbies were working on word find puzzles, lotto scratchers and trips to Jackson Rancheria but Margarita most especially lived for the outings with her nephew Daniel Garza, Jr (Valerie).  
Margarita is preceded in death by her husband, Antonio; her parents; her siblings; and her eldest son, Francisco Antonio Perez. She is survived by her children, Margaret Perez-Torres, Daniel Perez (Kelly), Jeannina Perez-LaForest; grandchildren, Antolino Torres, Jr (Deborah), Leticia Perez (Frank), Crystal Herndon (Fred), Cassandra Torres, Corrinna Torres-Ribeiro (Brad), Angelique LaForest; seven great grandchildren and forever in her heart, Antolino Torres and Gloria Perez.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 18th from 2 pm – 6 pm with recitation of the Rosary at 6 pm at Lodi Funeral Home, 725 S. Fairmont Ave, Lodi. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, November 19th at 11:00 a.m. at Lodi Memorial Cemetery. Please wear a mask.

Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Nov. 18 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Lodi Funeral Home
NOV
18
Rosary
06:00 PM
Lodi Funeral Home
NOV
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Lodi Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lodi Funeral Home
725 South Fairmont
Lodi, CA 95240
(209) 369-3564
