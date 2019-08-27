Home

Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodbridge Missionary Baptist Church
673 Woodbridge Raod
Margie Bowles Gipson


1928 - 2019
Margie Bowles Gipson Obituary
Margie Bowles Gipson of Acampo passed away August 19th at the age of 90 years old. Margie was born in Randolph, Mississippi on October 30th, 1928 to Rube & Daisy Waddle. She married Dorris Bowles in 1944. In only a few years, they welcomed two sons; Richard in 1946, and Russell in 1947. Margie put many years of work in at the Thornton Cannery, starting in 1953.
After 48 years of marriage, Dorris passed away. Margie then found love again at the age of 71, with Floyd Gipson. There is nothing she loved more than camping, fishing and spending time with her family. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Margie is survived by her two sons, Richard Bowles and Russell Bowles; her grandchildren, Marsee Bowles and Brad Bowles; her great grandchildren, Ethan Bowles, Alecia Bowles and Casen Bowles; and her great-great granddaughter, Gracelyn Bowles.
Services will be held at Woodbridge Missionary Baptist Church, 673 Woodbridge Raod, on September 3rd at 11 a.m.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Aug. 27 to Sept. 3, 2019
