Maria Del Rosario Lozano, 67 of Lodi, CA passed away on November 3, 2019 in San Francisco, CA.
A Catholic Rosary will be held at 4:00 P.M. on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Lodi Funeral Home. Reception to follow.
Rosario was born in General Teran, Nuevo Leon, Mexico in La Hacienda El Espiritu to Jesus De Ochoa and Francisca Cantu on July 28, 1952. She married Jose Rolando Lozano on March 3, 1973 in General Teran, Mexico.
Her greatest joy was her family. Her heart was fullest when celebrating her grandchildren, attending their sporting events and traveling.
Rosario is preceded in death by her parents Jesus de Ochoa and Francisca Cantu from Mexico.
Rosario is survived by her husband, Jose Rolando Lozano, her children Rolando Lozano Jr. and Michelle Lozano (wife), Monica Lewis and Ty Lewis (husband), her grandchildren Cameron and Angelica (wife) Pitman, Mikayla and Myles Lozano, Alyssa (Isa) and Ryan Lewis.
The family of Maria Del Rosario extend their sincere appreciation to all their family and friends during this difficult time.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Nov. 7 to Nov. 13, 2019