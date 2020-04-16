|
Loving mother to eight children, Maria passed away and joined "Padre nuestro que esta en los cielos". She was born in Richmond, CA. Maria is survived by children, Ester Maria Solis, Aurora C Yciano, Manuel Condé (Veronica), Eugenio Villa (Cathy), Gloria V Hilliard (Lamont), Virginia V Valdez (Francisco), and Inez V Kiriu; along with 20 grandchildren and numerous great-grand and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband, Eugenio Villa; daughter, Ernestina C Solis; sons-in-law, Gabriel Yciano and Rick Kiriu; and granddaughter, Kristen V Kiriu.
Maria was a strong, independent and proud woman who dedicated her life to her family. She was a fantastic cook of traditional Mexican food hosting tamale making for family and friends, which is a tradition still carried on by family. She could also take just about any leftover and wow the grandkids (kids, do you remember McDonald French fries!). She enjoyed supporting family, whether it was sewing fashionable swimwear for her daughters (fabric bolt numbers included), cooking birthday menudo for sons-in-law, staying up all night to ensure her kids got up timely on test days, to celebrating accomplishments of her grandchildren. Maria, affectionately known as "Wita", will be remembered for her strong commitment and unwavering support of family.
Maria was also an avid fan of WWE, especially Peter Maivia. She had a green thumb and loved to give away trees she grew from fruit pits/seeds. She enjoyed singing and dancing to ranchera music, and was entertained by watching novelas, Walker-Texas Ranger, and action-packed movies.
Her family would like to express their appreciation to all her care providers including fellow siblings and grandkids, as well as Sofia, Maricela, Jessica, Aracelia, and various employees of Hospice of San Joaquin. Due to current restrictions, memorial services will not be held and request you honor her memory personally.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Apr. 16 to Apr. 22, 2020