Maria Guadalupe Vargas De Ramirez
1931-2020
Lupe was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved family gatherings and holidays. She had a vivacious personality and enjoyed dancing and singing to her favorite songs. Her favorite pastime was playing coin slots at the casino.  Lady luck was always at her side. She was a healthy, strong mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be deeply missed by all of those who's life she touched. 
Lupe is survived by her children, Teresa De Santiago, Rosario Hernandez, Juan Ramirez, Lupe Herrera, Luis Ramirez, Maria De Santiago, Leo Ramirez, Rick Ramirez, Clara Ordaz, Pablo Ramirez Jr., and Magdalena Ramirez; 28 grandchildren; 43 great grandchildren; and 4 great great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by husband of 63 years, Pablo Ramirez; and parents, Eulogio Vargas and Magdalena Villegas.
Graveside service will take place at 10am on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Cherokee Memorial Park, Hwy 99 and Harney Ln in Lodi, CA.

Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Sep. 9 to Sep. 15, 2020.
