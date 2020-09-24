1/1
Maria Ruth Esteves
1952 - 2020
Better known as Ruth Esteves was born on January 31, 1952, in Sao Bartolomeu, Terceira, Azores of Portugal. Passed away Friday, September 18th 2020 from complications due to cancer. She emigrated to the United States with her parents in 1968 and attended Galt High School and graduated in 1972. She married Tony Esteves of Lodi in 1975 and has lived in Lodi ever since. She was a prep cook at the Golden Acorn Restaurant for 17 years and then decided to do her own cleaning and maintenance business.
She leaves behind her husband, Tony; a son and daughter-in-law, Anthony & Melissa Esteves; two grandsons, Jackson and Thomas; a brother and sister-in-law, Tony & Fatima Martins, of Sacramento; a sister, Elizabeth Kreiter of Lodi; as well as nieces, Michele & Nancy Martins, Brittany & Ryan Wheatley, Chelsea Kreiter; nephew, Dillon Kreiter; and great niece, River Carmina Wheatley.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Collins Family Funeral Home, 123 N School Street with interment at Lodi Memorial Cemetery immediately following.

Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Sep. 24 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Collins Family Funeral Home
SEP
25
Interment
Lodi Memorial Cemetery
