Born in Rockland Maine, Marie Stewart, moved to California at age 13. Wed in 1951 to Edwin C. Simpson, until 1977. Married to Donald Nunn in 1980 until his passing in 2015. A respected Cosmetologist from 1956 - 1989. Each salon she worked at held a special memory. She retired from her own salon in Lodi Maries Personal Touch. Grape Festival princess in the 1940s.
Marie was still reaching out to fix a curl among residents of the Solstice Retirement Community. Mom loved family, and was a great dancer, magnificent cook, and hostess. A member of the Lodi Boat & Ski Club and Woodbridge Elks Lodge.
Survived by: daughters; Judy Behnke (Mike) of Lodi, Diana Lang of Lodi, grandchildren; Dustin Behnke (Shannon) of West Sacramento, Hailey Lang of Bridgeport, Mitchell Lang of Lodi, great granddaughter Zoey Behnke of West Sacramento, brothers; Dennis White TN, Daniel White CA, sister; Diane Giles MA.
Preceded in death by; Carol and Mike Michelle, Donald Nunn, Robert White, Richard White, Geraldine White, Charlene Dodge.
Graveside services will be held; February 12, 11:00 A.M. at VA National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Rd., Dixon CA 95620.
