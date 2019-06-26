Marilyn Brooks Peck went home to Jesus on June 16, 2019 at the age of 88.

Marilyn was born to Edmond (Edison) and Esther Brooks on January 30, 1931 in Turlock, California.

Marilyn met her husband Auguste Francis Peck, Jr. (Frank) while they were both students at Cal Berkeley. They married in 1952 and were married for 63 treasured years. Both Marilyn and Frank lived to almost the exact same age- 88 years 136 days for Frank and 88 years 137 days for Marilyn.

Throughout her life Marilyn held an unwavering faith in God and love for people which she shared with everyone around her. This is her powerful legacy to her family and friends.

Marilyn joins her husband, parents, and daughter-in-law in heaven. She is survived by her son Dennis Neil Peck (Julie-deceased), daughter Sharon Peck Calamusa (Michael), grandchildren Shane Peck (Holly), Christina Jennings (Michael), Lori Lacy (Nicholas), Casey Calamusa (Kate) and Jenna Calamusa. Marilyn also is survived by her sister Elinore Miller, 12 awesome great grandchildren, and many loving relatives.

A Memorial Service will be held for Marilyn at 2 PM Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Cherokee Memorial Park in Lodi. (Hwy 99 at E. Harney Lane). Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from June 26 to July 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary