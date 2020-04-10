|
With heavy hearts, we share with you the passing of Marilyn Rishwain Dillon on April 4, 2020. Marilyn was born July 31, 1940 in Stockton, California. She was raised in Stockton, graduated from St. Mary's High School, then attended Holy Names University in Oakland, Ca. Upon graduation, she taught 1st grade for Stockton Unified. She met and married the love of her life, David W. Dillon, and moved to Lodi, where they raised their two children. This year they would be celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary.
Marilyn followed her dream when she opened Dillon's Fine Gifts of Lodi. She owned it for 18 years and enjoyed building relationships with her customers. In addition to her business, Marilyn loved spending time with her family. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. Her happiest days were spent in their beautiful yard relaxing and entertaining family and friends. Marilyn's warm heart, beautiful smile and generous manner always welcomed family and friends to her home. She and Dave had many memorable trips, traveling through the U.S. and Europe.
She leaves behind her husband, Dave; daughter, Stephanie (Steve) Parker of Acampo; son, David (Joanie) Dillon of Walnut Creek; grandson, Ross Parker; granddaughters, Morgan Parker, Bridget Dillon, Keira Dillon and Claire Dillon; her sister, Michele (Jim dec'd) Camping; brother, Ben (Lori) Rishwain, in addition to dear nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Emily Rishwain; and sister, Georgine (George) DeBono.
Due to current circumstances, a mass and celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary's Dining Hall of Stockton or The Lodi House.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Apr. 10 to Apr. 16, 2020