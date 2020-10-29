1/1
Marilyn M. Breuer
1943-2020
Marilyn Breuer passed away at age 77 on October 4, 2020 at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial. She was born in Peoria, Illinois. She enjoyed camping, vintage trailers, gardening, fostering many cats and kittens and volunteering in the community.
She is preceded in death by parents, Ed and Anne Breuer; and sister, Barbara Meeker.
Marilyn is survived by her nephew, Jeffrey Shumaker of Davenport, Iowa; and her niece, Beth Bonilla of Pensacola, Florida; as well as many close friends.
Donations may be made to PALS, 1040 W. Kettleman Lane, Lodi 95240 or to LOEL Senior Center, 105 S. Washington Street, Lodi 95240.
Arrangements are being made by Neptune Society.

Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4, 2020.
