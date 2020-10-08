1/1
Mario Garcia Pereira
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mario's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mario Garcia Pereira was born April 27, 1946 in Faial, Acores, Portugal. He passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on October 3, 2020.
Mario was the loving husband of Maria, together they shared 48 years of marriage and raised two daughters. He immigrated to the United States on December 20, 1975 and settled in California.
He is survived by his wife, Maria; their children, Christine Sousa and Elizabeth Fortuna; his grandchildren, Jamie and Mason Sousa, Kaitlyn and Kameron Fortuna; and one great grandchild, Ricky Garcia, Jr.
Family and friends are invited to the visitation on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 12:00pm-1:00pm, with the memorial service following at 1:00pm at the Vineyard Chapel at Cherokee Memorial Cemetery, 14165 N. Beckman Road, Lodi, CA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Oct. 8 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Vineyard Chapel at Cherokee Memorial Cemetery
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Vineyard Chapel at Cherokee Memorial Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved