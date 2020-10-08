Mario Garcia Pereira was born April 27, 1946 in Faial, Acores, Portugal. He passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on October 3, 2020.

Mario was the loving husband of Maria, together they shared 48 years of marriage and raised two daughters. He immigrated to the United States on December 20, 1975 and settled in California.

He is survived by his wife, Maria; their children, Christine Sousa and Elizabeth Fortuna; his grandchildren, Jamie and Mason Sousa, Kaitlyn and Kameron Fortuna; and one great grandchild, Ricky Garcia, Jr.

Family and friends are invited to the visitation on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 12:00pm-1:00pm, with the memorial service following at 1:00pm at the Vineyard Chapel at Cherokee Memorial Cemetery, 14165 N. Beckman Road, Lodi, CA.

