Marion (Mary) Elaine Anderson passed away on May 27, 2019 at the age of 90. Mary was born to Oliver and Barbara Blighton in Grand View, Minnesota on September 12, 1928. Mary moved with her family at age 14 to Blythe, California where she met her future husband, Daniel Anderson. The family moved to Thornton, California where she married Daniel at age 17, and the two moved to Lodi, California.



Mary helped Daniel start and run the Lodi Door Inc. manufacturing company in 1955. They were married 25 years when Daniel died of a heart attack at age 43 on January 20, 1971. Mary stayed active in the business when it was owned and operated by her two sons, Dan and Larry. After the business was sold in 1983, Mary worked as an executive assistant for 10 years at Anderson Homes owned by her son Larry.



She met her partner of 28 years, Earl Derby, in 1990. Mary and Earl enjoyed life together in Oregon for 18 years and moved back to Lodi 6 years ago. Earl passed away on November 29, 2018.



Mary is preceded in death by Daniel and Earl and her 4 sisters and 2 brothers. She is survived by her 2 sons and their wives, Dan (Patty) Anderson, Larry (Georgeann) Anderson, four grandchildren, Jeff Anderson, Shelly Carr (Dion), James Anderson (Brandi), Michael Anderson (Ashleigh), and three great grand children.



Mary will be dearly missed by her immediate family and extended family of nieces and nephews and many friends who loved her dearly. Mary's family would like to thank the staff at Vienna Nursing Home for the excellent care she received during her stay there.

The family will celebrate her life with a private event. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from May 30 to June 7, 2019