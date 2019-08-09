Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Laub
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Laub

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie Laub Obituary
Marjorie entered life in this world on December 17, 1928, in Oklahoma and sadly departed on the early morning of March 22, 2019. When she was nearly 3 years old, she and her mother moved from Oklahoma to California, settling in with her mother's stepsister, where her mother took a job with the telephone company in Stockton.
Marjorie's first marriage produced three lovely daughters; Judy Watson (Rick), Kathy Simoes (George), and Susie Swan (Mike). She was later blessed with her stepdaughter, Connie L. Laub (Jim); and stepsons, Ronald L. Laub Jr. and Mark Havens (Mary); and with numerous grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Ronald Laub met Marjorie in midlife and they dated for two and a half years before Ronald finally made up his mind...and now she is gone. Ronald could not have chosen anyone better than Marjorie and she will forever remain a part of Ronald's life.
May she make her mark in heaven.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Aug. 9 to Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.