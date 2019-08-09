|
|
Marjorie entered life in this world on December 17, 1928, in Oklahoma and sadly departed on the early morning of March 22, 2019. When she was nearly 3 years old, she and her mother moved from Oklahoma to California, settling in with her mother's stepsister, where her mother took a job with the telephone company in Stockton.
Marjorie's first marriage produced three lovely daughters; Judy Watson (Rick), Kathy Simoes (George), and Susie Swan (Mike). She was later blessed with her stepdaughter, Connie L. Laub (Jim); and stepsons, Ronald L. Laub Jr. and Mark Havens (Mary); and with numerous grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Ronald Laub met Marjorie in midlife and they dated for two and a half years before Ronald finally made up his mind...and now she is gone. Ronald could not have chosen anyone better than Marjorie and she will forever remain a part of Ronald's life.
May she make her mark in heaven.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Aug. 9 to Aug. 16, 2019