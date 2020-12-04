Marjorie Worthen was born March 25, 1926 in Mill Valley, California. She passed away November 27, 2020 in Stockton, California at the age of 94. She is survived by her daughter, Judy Goodwin (Joe); son, Ruel Jenkins; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, too numerous to mention but not forgotten.

Visitation will be held Monday, December 7th from 10:00 a.m. until noon at Collins Family Funeral Home, 123 N School Street (downtown Lodi), followed by a graveside service at 1:30 p.m. at Cherokee Memorial Park. Collins Family Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store