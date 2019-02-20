Marjory Bender Sheppard Burlington died peacefully on January 14, 2019 in the company of her daughter and granddaughter.

Marge had a rich and wonderful life, full of adventure, following her heart and passions through her days.

Raised in Lodi, California, Marge received her four-year nursing degree from Sacramento State, and moved to San Francisco to pursue her career at SF General.

She married Ben Sheppard, a mining engineer, and joined him as his job took him to five different states, moving nine times over eight years. Eventually they welcomed their daughter, Susan to the world, on a ranch they ran in Yerington, NV. After returning to mining for four more years, they settled in Sacramento, CA, and later San Jose, where Ben worked as an engineer. After their daughter began school, Marge went back to get a teaching degree and began her second career. Later she returned to the medical field and volunteered with the American Red Cross, eventually being hired on. She loved working as a nurse and often reminisced about how much she enjoyed it and the women with whom she worked. In her 60's, she volunteered in a free men's clinic in Lodi.

Following almost three decades together with Ben, Marge was widowed, then six years later she reconnected with her high school sweetheart, Ralph Burlington, and their romance rekindled. They married a few months later, because why wait! Marge and Ralph shared a wonderful 25+years together. She often wondered aloud how she could be so lucky to have loved and married two incredible men.

She was a devoted wife, fabulous mother, and doting grandmother. She always had boatloads of friends, was an enthusiastic golfer, excellent bridge player, and unbelievable dominoes player, and could really cut a rug on the dance floor. She is survived by her daughter, grandchildren and her sister, Beverly.

She will be terribly missed.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Shriners Hospital in memory of Marjory Sheppard Burlington at or mail checks to ATTN Office of Development 2900 N Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, FL 33607 or Lodi Memorial Hospital 845 S Fairmont Ave Suite 3 Lodi, CA 95240

A memorial service will be held March 23 at Lodi Memorial Cemetery at 3pm. Please contact [email protected] for information. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Feb. 20 to Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary