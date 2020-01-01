|
Mark Andrew Engel was born April 30, 1957 to Beverly and Galen Engel in Anchorage, Alaska (AFB). Mark passed away very suddenly at his home in Lodi on December 20, 2019. He was 62 years old.
He worked at Dopaco for many years as a machine mechanic. He had many hobbies; old cars, watching NASCAR races, and football games on Sundays. He loved motorcycles and also everything to do with space.
Mark is survived by his mother; Beverly Engel, brothers; Michael Engel (Joy) of Ripon, Galen Engel (Lisa) of Oklahoma, longtime girlfriend Charlene Slack of Lodi, son; Chris Engel (Amber) of Clements, daughter; Jennifer Hallanger (Travis) of Woodbridge, ex-wife and friend; Carolyn Mullins (Buddy) and many more family and friends. He was preceded by his dad; Galen Engel, Sr.
Dad, you will be dearly missed, we will miss your laugh that always made everyone smile. Thank you for all of the great memories that you have given us. Love you!
Visitation will be Friday, January 3rd from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm, and Funeral Services will be Saturday, January 4th at 10:00 a.m. at Collins Family Funeral Home, 123 N School Street, downtown Lodi.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Jan. 1 to Jan. 7, 2020