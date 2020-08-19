1/1
Mark Douglas Ricker
Mark Douglas Ricker, 60, resident of Galt, California. 
 He would like to be playfully remembered as "No.1 in his class for completing the 'Death Ride' - bicycling 129 miles and 15,000' elevation gain through the California Alps - after overcoming cancer, obesity, high blood pressure, and sleep apnea."
Mark's thankfulness for every bonus day that he enjoyed during his battle with cancer was infectious. Mark died peacefully at home on August 14, 2020 after nine unexpected bonus years, seven of which were cancer free.
Mark shared his love of cycling with his wife Angie, whom he met in 2012. They cycled both privately and with the Lodi, Stockton, and Horizon Church bicycle clubs.  He loved the camaraderie and friendly competition within his riding groups.  He took great pride in having cycled substantially with all his adult children: Adrienne, Brian, and Craig.  "Dad" will be lovingly remembered for obnoxiously insisting on riding up hills twice (and gleefully stealing French fries from us as children). Mark quietly left a positive impact on all of those around him; Angie's two sons Sam and Tim will miss having him to look up to.
 The foothills of California reminded Mark of his childhood in upstate New York, where he grew up with his mother, Marian Hamlin, his father, Charles, and sister, Karina. As a child Mark spent hours hiking and camping outdoors. He became a skilled tennis player at Chenango Forks Central Schools and graduated in 1978.
He followed his passions to the Environmental Science and Forestry College at the State University of New York. Mark treasured his experiences there, working on a Bachelors of Forest Science and Biology. He served as president of the Botany Club and was a member of the Outing Club with which he spent many hours, maintaining trails in the Adirondack mountains with the Outing Club. 
 A scientist to the core, after getting his master's in plant pathology, Mark worked as a plant pathologist with increasing responsibility for over 30 years. Then, in 2016 he surprised us all and followed his heart back to laboratory roots, enrolling in a degree program for (human) Clinical Laboratory Science. At the start of 2020 he was officially licensed and excited to embark on a fulfilling career as a Medical Laboratory Scientist. 
 Mark's greatest pleasure was seeing others happiness after he finished a project to a high standard, be it tuning a bicycle, cutting a trail or building a pantry shelf. The end result was painstakingly prepared and probably built to weather a hurricane.  His favorite volunteer activity was to accompany the Mission 360 Bicycle ride as the bike mechanic. Knowing that he helped cycling friends have a better ride after he worked on their bikes was his treasured reward.
 A creature of habit, Mark will finally release his recliner of approximately 30 years. His flip phone may be given to his two-year-old granddaughter, Maddie Ellis Ricker, who undoubtedly will need to be told what the heck it is.  He will be dearly missed. 
 Private in both life and death, Mark will be cremated and privately celebrated. Memory donations in lieu of flowers can be made to his alma mater https://www.esf.edu/donate/ or the Mission 360  www.markrickermemorial.com.

Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Aug. 19 to Aug. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

August 18, 2020
August 16, 2020
So sad to hear of Mark’s passing. He was my neighbor on Van Kuren Drive in Binghamton, NY. God speed
Laura Furth Getz
Friend
August 16, 2020
Dear Marian, Charlie, Karina, and the rest of Mark's family,

I remember meeting Mark when he was a teenager and I was Charlie's office mate at BCC. I am so sorry for your loss. Mark's accomplishments in his too-short life were inspirational. I hope your memories give you comfort.
Karen J Goodman
Acquaintance
August 16, 2020
I had numerous classes with Mark. We always sat next to each other. Mark was very funny, and we got in trouble quite often for joking around. We drifted apart after school. I wish his family the best. Mark was, and always will be a tough act to follow.
Jeff Mills
August 16, 2020
Karina, Mr. and Mrs. Ricker

I am very sorry to read of Mark’s passing. Please know my thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. Always hold the memories close in your heart. They last forever.
Dennis Shaul
Acquaintance
August 15, 2020
Only this: I could not have asked for a better brother.
Karina
Family
