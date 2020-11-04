On Saturday September 12, 2020 Mark Nathan Seibel entered into eternal rest at the age of 57. Born on Sept 7, 1963 to Janey Mary Estes and Edwin John Seibel Sr. in Lodi.

Mark was a graduate of Lodi High in 1981. He worked at California Cooler after high school and enjoyed spending time with all members of his family. If you had the opportunity to know Mark then you most likely have never forgotten him.

Mark will be lovingly remembered by his daughters, Dominique Seibel and Kassandra Bowman; grandchildren, Ryder and Presley Hanson, Ava, Melanie and Raelynne Bowman; brother, Edwin Seibel Jr.; sisters, Linda Sappenfeild (Twitty) and Debbie Meinecke; step-brothers, David, Geno and Kaylem Cooper, Leroy, David, Greg, Jeff and Brian Cox; and step-sister, Barbette Hoholik.

He is preceded in death by both of his parents; step parents, Marlin (Ma) Cooper and Emsley Cox; his step brothers, Paul Larson, Randy Cooper; and step sister, Luanna.

A celebration of life is being held at The Elks Lodge 19071 N Lower Sacramento Rd, Woodbridge, CA 95258 on November 7th at 1pm.

