Obituary Condolences Flowers The world lost one of the best on March 22, 2019 when Mark Schultz, of Lodi passed away at the age of 64.

Mark was born in Lodi to Jim and Jean Schultz on December 18, 1954. He graduated from Tokay High School. Mark graduated from Fresno State with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture with a concentration in Fruits and Nuts. He always loved working and playing in the dirt, whether it was building a landscape or tending a crop, most recently for Good Earth Farms.

He was a loving husband to Marie Schultz who will forever cherish their Sunday hikes. They married on February 27, 1994 in Santa Cruz. In addition to being survived by Marie, Mark was number one son to Jean Schultz; patient and loving father to Justin Pyle (Kaila) and Carli Schultz; proud grandpa to Madison Pyle, whose pictures may never be as widely distributed again; the coolest older brother to Kathy Robinson (Frank), Tim Schultz (Kim), and David Schultz (Suzy); and best ever son-in-law to Chuck and Rosalind Sommerville. Mark will also be missed by his nieces, nephews, aunts, uncle and cousins. Mark is preceded in death by his father, Jim Schultz.

Mark was a friend of Bill W for the last 28 years of his life. Many of his AA friends are grateful for the impact he had on their lives and will miss his daily inspirational text messages.

Mark was a member of Galt Rotary and served as president. He will be remembered by his fellow Rotarians for the good times they had completing many service projects. Mark was also an Eagle Scout.

Mark coached girls soccer for many years. Although he missed his soccer girls, he enjoyed seeing them grow into young adulthood and move on to accomplish great things. Whether they knew it or not he was always their biggest fan.

The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all who have contacted us with tremendous love and support. We hope to see you at the Celebration of Mark's life that we are planning for mid-May. Once the plans are finalized we will publish another notice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mark's memory to the . Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Apr. 6 to Apr. 13, 2019