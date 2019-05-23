Mark Weston Akers, 50, of Lodi, passed away unexpectedly on May 3, 2019 in Pioneer, CA.

A celebration of life will be 5 pm, Saturday, June 8 at Woodbridge Lodge, 3824 E Woodbridge Rd, Acampo, CA.

Mark was born in Sacramento, CA to Norman Akers and Ursula (Akers) Wilson on December 29, 1968. After the passing of his father, Norman, his mom married Earl Wilson in March 1975 and Earl raised and loved Mark as his own son. Mark lived his life to the fullest, choosing to spend time with friends, camping, golfing, fishing, and trips to South Lake Tahoe. He was the life of the party, who never met a stranger and never allowed anyone to feel unwelcomed. He was one-of-a-kind and will forever leave a hole in our hearts.

Mark was preceded in death by his father Norman Akers and mother Ursula Wilson.

Mark is survived by his girlfriend Angela Silva, father Earl Wilson, brother Mark Wilson, sister-in-law Caryl Wilson, nieces Heather Wilson, Ashley Wilson, Laura Murphy (Scott) and Taylor Wilson, beloved dog Blue Akers, as well as aunts, uncles, cousins and many dear friends. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from May 23 to May 29, 2019