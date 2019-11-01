|
Marlene was born on October 9, 1939 in Eureka, SD to Margaret and Elmer Joachim, and passed away suddenly October 7, 2019, two days before her eightieth birthday.
Services will be held on November 4, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Lodi Cemetery Chapel, 5750 East Pine St., Lodi.
She attended Garfield, Lincoln, and Needham schools and graduated from Lodi High in 1957. She still remained friends with classmates, and they met for lunch regularly. She attended Sacramento State College and earned her teaching degree, teaching in the Sacramento area over 30 years, until her retirement.
She was a long time member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Sacramento.
Marlene and Dan were married more than 50 years and lived in the Sacramento area, until his passing in December 2017.
Marlene was a volunteer for the SPCA thrift store and enjoyed many hours with her two pet cats. She also enjoyed gardening and playing her piano.
She is survived by her sister, Arela Jean Ring and is loved, and will be missed, by a large extended family.
Marlene is preceded by her husband, Dan Graham; her parents, and her brother, Norman Joachim.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Nov. 1 to Nov. 7, 2019