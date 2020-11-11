Marshal F. Merriam, 88, died Tuesday October 27th, 2020 at St Joseph's Medical Center in Stockton, CA following a brief illness. He leaves five sons, Paul, Marshal, Alan, Hugh, and Charles; his longtime companion, Diana Marler; and seven grandchildren.
He was born in Ossining NY, the son of Winthrop and Prall Merriam. He moved to Coventry Connecticut as a young child and lived there until he left for college. While he lived many places after he left Coventry, Lodi was his beloved hometown for the last 12 years.
Marshal received a bachelor's degree in Physics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Following college, he was Commissioned in United States Army and served as in the Korean Demilitarized Zone. After being moved to the Army Reserve, Marshal continued his education at Carnegie Tech where he was awarded a Phd in Physics.
In 1960, Marshal started a career in research at General Atomic followed by University of California at San Diego. He transitioned to the University California, Berkeley in 1966 as an Associate Professor of Material Sciences. He remained at UC Berkeley until his retirement in 1989. Marshal took leave from his university responsibilities to teach at the Indian Institute of Technology - Kanpur (1967-1969) and at University of Sao Paulo in Sao Carlos, Brazil. His career focus changed from the electrical properties of metals to alternative energy in the early 1970s. He was proud of his accomplishments which included educating many students, obtaining several patents, co-authoring several books, many journal articles and even a magazine article.
Marshal had a lifetime passion for travel which led him to visit every continent. In his early retired life, he would spend up to six months traveling overseas every year. He also enjoyed spending summers at a remote family cabin in Maine until advanced age made it too risky.
As his travel slowed down, he turned his focus to philanthropy. This was made possible by a lifetime of hard work, several smart investments, and a habit of frugality. His philanthropy led to many lasting friendships and he came to believe that it was his most important contribution to this world. While he supported numerous worthy causes, he provided substantial support to a hospital in Tanzania (FAME), a hospital in Nepal and the local Salvation Army Chapter's activities.
He read non-fiction extensively and continued to educate himself until his death. He was knowledgeable on a wide range of subjects. He particularly enjoyed history and astronomy. He was a longtime member of the Stockton Astronomy Association and the Lodi Historical Society.
Condolences and recollections can be sent to Marshal Merriam Family, PO Box 1298, Lodi CA 95241. A memorial service is scheduled for 11 AM on Saturday, November 14 at the Salvation Army, 525 W. Lockeford Street in Lodi. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either the Lodi House, https://www.lodihouse.org
, or the Salvation Army, Lodi Culinary Arts Program or Stockton Adult Rehabilation Center.