Martha Paulette Tillery passed away on September 30, 2020, at the age of 68. She was born in Modesto, CA. She grew up in Patterson and moved to Lodi with her family in 1968. She attended Patterson and Lodi High Schools. She worked for Longs Drug Store for 10 years, Premier Credit Union and retired from Lodi Unified School District as an Accounting Clerk after 10 years. Her passion was water skiing and camping with her family in her younger years. She was a past Madam President of the Lodi Eagles Auxiliary #848. Paula always loved to have a good time and never wanted to miss out. She loved being with her family and was the biggest cheerleader for her grandkids. Her family was her world and will be greatly missed by her daughters and son-in-laws, Jonell and Tal Steckman, Jeanine and Mike Turner and son Matthew Morrison. Grammie to Matthew, Courtney (Elijah), Kirsten, Lauren, Addison, Holland and Payslee and great granddaughter, Kaila. Along with her sister, Glenda Tillery and numerous nieces and nephews. She is proceed in death by her parents, James and Martha Tillery and sister, Sharon Tillery.
An outdoor service will be held at Faith Community Church 18621 N. Hwy 99, Acampo, CA on October 24, 2020 at 11:00 am. A Celebration of Life will follow outdoors at the Steckman residence in Lodi. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Heart Association
, Donation Processing Center, PO Box 742030, Los Angeles, CA 90074.