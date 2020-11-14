1/1
Martin Dean Esau
1949-2020
Martin Dean Esau, 71, of Lodi died after losing his battle with cancer. He was the husband of Mary Susan Esau for 52 yrs. He was born on March 29, 1949 in Turlock, CA, the son of Zenia and Carolyn Esau. He graduated Lodi High School in 1967. He served in the Vietnam War. He worked as a Heavy Equipment Mechanic most of his life until he retired. He loved his family and friends, family activities, hunting, drag races, camping and good food. He had a heart of gold.
Martin is survived by his wife, Mary Susan Esau; sister, Sabrina Esau; son, Jeff (Holly) Locke; daughter, Janine(Bob) Durham; five grandsons, one great-granddaughter, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Zenia and Carolyn Esau; sister, Anita Oswald; and daughters, Jennifer and Julie Esau.
There will be a private service.

Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Nov. 14 to Nov. 20, 2020.
