With heavy hearts our family has to announce the passing of Marvin James Clark III. On August 31st, 2020, James succumbed to complications from ALS for which he battled for over 9 years. James was able to go home to his heavenly father quietly at his daughter's home surrounded by family in Alexandria, Alabama. His bravery and pure determination to live his best life right to the end gave strength to his family and courage to face the inevitable.

James was born in Sacramento, California, Mather Air Force Base on March 30, 1964 to Marvin and Martha Clark Jr. James graduated in 1982 from Lodi High. He was a jack of all trades and worked for Tony's Pizza as a kid, Bechtold Roofing, and Diede Construction as a carpenter for nearly 20 years. In 2011, he headed to Alabama to live near his daughter and her family.

James drove trucks for Western Trucking hauling products from East coast to West coast sight-seeing along the way and taking in our wonderful country. He would call his friends and family to talk along the way and share his experiences. Late night calls to his mom when he was able to share his first sighting of the Statue of Liberty was one for the books.

James is survived by his wife, Cindy Dunaway; daughter, Ashley (Patrick) Nelson; mother, Martha Clark; sister, Sharon (Scott) Rohrbach; 3 grandchildren, Brenden, Carly, Emmy Nelson; 2 nieces, Lauren (Sean) Poirier, and Jillian Rohrbach; 1 step-daughter, Marena Poitras.

James was preceded in death by his father, Marvin Lee Clark Jr.; grandparents, Harley James Moore, Sally Meyers, and Nora Reed.

Services are private. Moore's Funeral Home in Oxford, Alabama was in charge of his cremation per James' wishes.

