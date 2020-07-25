Marvin Wiebe

The man who was always surrounded by friends died in a hospital room on Friday, July 17th. His wife could not be there because of the Corona virus, even though Marvin did not have it. Marvin and his wife Mandy were married for 62 years. Their daughter Tony, died in 2008.

Marvin spent his adult life as a building contractor. First with his dad at H+M Builders. Then with numerous partners, building in North Stockton and Lodi.

Marvin loved skiing and went every winter. He and his wife enjoyed European trips at least once a year. They also took cooking classes in Bangkok, Colorado and Mondavi which is in Yountville.

Marvin and his wife had a second home in Carmel for over 20 years, which they enjoyed especially when Lodi got hot.

Marvin is survived by his wife, Mandy; his sister, Janice Wright; and his son-in-law, Corky Berger.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store