Mary A. Follett, age 71, a long time resident of Acampo, California went home to be with Jesus on Monday, September 7, 2020. She was surrounded by her family at home after a battle with cancer and multiple sclerosis.??
Mary, the youngest of three siblings, was born to Ray and Irene Carlisle in Oakland, California on March 5, 1949. She and her loving husband, Clay, were high school sweethearts and would have celebrated 50 years of marriage on May 15, 2021.
Mary graduated from Cal State Hayward in 1971 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Liberal Studies. She left her early career with Alameda County to stay home with her children and started a beloved daycare. Later, she earned her teaching credential from the University of the Pacific in 1991 and retired from education in 1999, leaving a lasting impression on many of the children she served.
Mary is survived by her husband, Clay; two adult children, Beau and April; and five grandchildren that she cared for often, Lucas, Tobias, Jaydon, Alexa and Kylie. Together they enjoyed a very close-knit family relationship and gathered weekly for family dinners.
Clay and Mary were faithful members of Radiant Life Church. Together, they befriended many people because of Mary's approachable and engaging demeanor. Her smile lit up a room and she enjoyed her role as a church greeter. She was known for her positive and selfless attitude. Regardless of her circumstances, she emanated the joy of the Lord. She did not fear death but found comfort in her faith and hope in Jesus Christ.
A memorial service will be held at Radiant Life Church, 75 N. Crescent Street, Lodi California, at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. ??In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (www.nationalmssociety.org
).